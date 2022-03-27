Arsenal could now pay less for their top attacking target

Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains on the radar of Arsenal, and the Gunners could now pay less for the striker in the summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be in the market for new goal-scorers after losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window.

The Gunners also face the prospect of losing Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette in the next one, which will leave them very short in attack.

They will add some forwards to their squad, but a new striker who will be their main target man will be a priority for the Gunners.

They pursued a transfer for Dusan Vlahovic from last summer until the January transfer window, but he joined Juventus instead.

The Sun claims Everton is now prepared to cash in on Calvert-Lewin when the transfer window reopened.

They had previously wanted £60million for his signature, but the report claims they are now prepared to collect less than that.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Calvert-Lewin has not been in his best form in this campaign, partly because of his fitness problems.

A move to Arsenal could rejuvenate him and make him an even better player, considering the quality of the teammates he would have on his side.

Even if we don’t sign him as our main striker, it would be great to have him in our squad.