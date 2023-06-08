Arsenal could offer a swap deal to sign French defender

Arsenal is reportedly looking to accelerate their efforts to sign Sacha Boey from Galatasaray and is considering including Nuno Tavares in a potential swap deal as reported by Football London.

The Gunners have identified Boey as their ideal right-back target and have been monitoring him for some time.

Galatasaray is open to selling Boey in the current transfer window, but they will demand the right price for his services. This could pose a challenge for Arsenal, who are also pursuing other targets. In an attempt to sweeten the deal, Arsenal is reportedly willing to offer Nuno Tavares as part of the transfer.

Tavares, who recently returned to London after a loan spell at Olympique Marseille, finds himself behind Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko in the left-back pecking order at Arsenal. Including him in the deal could provide Galatasaray with a replacement option while bolstering Arsenal’s chances of securing Boey’s signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares does not have a future at the Emirates after struggling on loan at OM and we simply have to offload him.

If we can use him to land one of our targets, that would be a superb piece of business.

It would be interesting to see if the Turkish side needs a new left-back and appreciates Tavares.

