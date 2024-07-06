Arsenal could offer Barcelona a swap deal for former Premier League winger

Arsenal remains interested in signing Raphinha, according to a report on Team Talk, and they could make a move for him soon.

The Gunners have been tracking Raphinha since his time at Leeds United in the Premier League, and they previously attempted to sign him before he moved to Barcelona.

At Barcelona, Raphinha has been one of several attackers who have not consistently met expectations.

While Barcelona still value him as an important player, they might consider his departure, and Arsenal has shown interest.

The report suggests that Mikel Arteta’s side is open to proposing a swap deal, potentially involving Eddie Nketiah moving to Barcelona.

Nketiah has struggled for playing time at the Emirates, and Arsenal seems willing to let him go this summer, which could make him an attractive proposition for Barcelona as part of a deal for Raphinha.

However, whether Barcelona will find Nketiah suitable for their squad remains to be seen.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raphinha was a fine player in the Premier League and can still do a good job for us if we add him to our squad.

The Brazilian might fancy a return to the Premier League; however, it would be a surprise if Barcelona accepted Nketiah as part of the deal.

