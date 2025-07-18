Arsenal Could Offer Palace a Player in deal to land Eze this summer

Letting Leandro Trossard go to sign Eberechi Eze would not be the worst idea.

Yes, parting ways with the Belgian would mean Mikel Arteta loses a reliable attacking option, one who has consistently contributed key goals. But with just a year left on his contract, now 30 years old, and with a clear desire for more regular game time, Trossard may be better off moving on. Trossard recently switched agency which fuelled exit rumours.

So what if he were offered to Crystal Palace in a deal to help secure Eze?

A creative deal could suit both clubs

Recent reports suggest both Arsenal and Palace are open to a player-plus-cash agreement to facilitate Eze’s transfer. Interestingly, it would not be a standard swap deal. Each club would reportedly submit separate offers for the player going the other way – a method designed to assist with accounting and valuation purposes.

Arsenal remain keen on landing Eze. It is not yet clear who Palace would prefer in return, though earlier suggestions mentioned a defender being offered. However, Football Transfers report that Palace boss Oliver Glasner is a fan of Trossard, and the club would be open to bringing him in should Eze head to the Emirates.

A potential win-win move

Last season, Trossard scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 38 league appearances. Eze matched him with eight goals but added one more assist, registering eight in 34 games.

Both are versatile, goal-threatening forwards capable of unlocking tight defences. On paper, the deal looks balanced, and for Arsenal, there is growing belief that Eze, now 27 and arguably entering his prime, could be a transformative addition to Arteta’s side.

Palace, meanwhile, would gain a proven Premier League performer in Trossard, someone who could help drive their European ambitions, especially as they prepare for UEFA Europa Conference League football.

What do you think, Gooners? Would you accept Trossard going the other way if it secured Eze?

Daniel O

