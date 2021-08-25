Arsenal could offload £250,000-a-week star before transfer window closes

Arsenal is prepared to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before this transfer window closes and he could join Manchester City, according to ESPN.

The Gunners have had a busy summer and have added the likes of Ben White and Albert Sambi Lokonga to their squad in this transfer window.

They are still not doing better and could offload some of their current options before the window closes.

ESPN claims the Gunners have opened the door for Aubameyang to leave them, just one year after he signed his current £250,000-a-week deal with them.

The report claims that Arsenal isn’t worried about the lack of goals in their squad and the fact that he is their main goalscorer.

The striker has less than 10 league goals in 2021 and they believe now is the best time to cash in on him.

Selling the striker will earn the Gunners around £25m, a fee they could add to and bring in a younger and perhaps more lethal striker.

The report further claims that one very possible destination for the former Borussia Dortmund man is Man City.

The Citizens want Harry Kane, but Tottenham is unwilling to sell and the report claims that they could land Aubameyang before the window closes if they cannot get Kane.