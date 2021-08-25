Arsenal could offload £250,000-a-week star before transfer window closes

Arsenal is prepared to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before this transfer window closes and he could join Manchester City, according to ESPN.
The Gunners have had a busy summer and have added the likes of Ben White and Albert Sambi Lokonga to their squad in this transfer window.
They are still not doing better and could offload some of their current options before the window closes.
ESPN claims the Gunners have opened the door for Aubameyang to leave them, just one year after he signed his current £250,000-a-week deal with them.
The report claims that Arsenal isn’t worried about the lack of goals in their squad and the fact that he is their main goalscorer.
The striker has less than 10 league goals in 2021 and they believe now is the best time to cash in on him.
Selling the striker will earn the Gunners around £25m, a fee they could add to and bring in a younger and perhaps more lethal striker.
The report further claims that one very possible destination for the former Borussia Dortmund man is Man City.
The Citizens want Harry Kane, but Tottenham is unwilling to sell and the report claims that they could land Aubameyang before the window closes if they cannot get Kane.
One thing is for certain is they won’t be getting Kane
A younger and more lethal striker for £25 million? I’m sure Arsenal & every other club would be interested for that price.
Hardly enough funds to bring in a difference maker, likely add more deadwood to fuel our current dumpster fire.
We sorely need an impact player who displays some consistency.
With Arsenal, nothing shocks me anymore.
We once sold Nasri and Fabregas in the same window.
We sold RVP to Man United. and Henry to Barcelona.
If Aubameyang leaves to Man City, i wont blame him.
What we need is a top manager who can change the mentality of the club.
We need a manager who wont accept failure.
We need a manager that can assemble a team that will go to the etihad and beat Man city.
We need a team that can compete for the league.
I dont believe in top 4 finish. I want a team that will compete with Liverpool and Man city for the league title.
That can only happen with an experienced manager and a top squad.
For now, that is not the case with Arsenal.
None of us are happy atm. , but it’s football take the good and the bad , it’s just our turn at the bad.
But we can’t get much worse so it’s up from here i think.
I’d prefer Laca before Aubu so let him go , it’s not like we will trouble City anyhow.
Am still in shock ‘ Aubamayang can be sold but Xhaka got new contract for mediocrity and useless football. Truly trust the process 😢
was just about to speak on that same point, but you beat me to the proverbial punch…just imagine the kind of statement that makes to the footballing world at large, that this club gave the predominantly underwhelming Xhaka an extension, a raise and the armband, on opening day, yet they would seriously consider the selling off our only truly recognized world-class player, for a pittance of what it would actually cost to replace him…sadly, I wouldn’t be surprised whatsoever if this was to occur
👍
Let Auba go, Soldier go, soldier come. Barrack remains barrack. Losing him will be a relief. He’s not the first & will not be the last.