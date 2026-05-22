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Arsenal could offload as many as eight players in the summer

(Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s successful finish to the season could allow several players to leave the Emirates on a high note as the club prepares for another major squad rebuild during the summer transfer window.

Mikel Arteta’s side have established themselves as one of the strongest teams in Europe, winning the Premier League title this week while still pursuing Champions League glory ahead of their final against Paris Saint-Germain later this month.

The current Arsenal squad has been widely regarded as the club’s strongest group since 2004, finally delivering major success after several seasons of steady progress and near misses.

Despite their achievements, Arsenal are not expected to remain inactive in the market, with plans already being discussed to strengthen the squad further ahead of next season.

Arsenal Considering Major Squad Changes

As reported by CBS Sports, Arsenal could part ways with as many as eight first-team players as they attempt to create space for new additions during the summer transfer window.

The report claims players including Ben White, Gabriel Jesus, Ethan Nwaneri, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard could all potentially leave the club.

Arsenal are also reportedly prepared to consider offers for Kai Havertz, Martin Ødegaard and recent signing Cristhian Mosquera as the club continues to evaluate how to build the strongest possible squad for Arteta.

The scale of the reported changes highlights Arsenal’s determination to maintain momentum and continue improving despite already securing domestic success.

Arteta Backed For Future Success

The club hierarchy are believed to be fully committed to supporting Arteta with further investment after the progress made this season.

Winning the Premier League title and reaching the Champions League final has reinforced confidence in Arsenal’s long-term project under the Spanish manager.

The aim now appears to be building a squad capable of dominating both English and European football over several seasons rather than settling for one successful campaign.

Although some departures could prove surprising given the importance of certain players this season, Arsenal are expected to prioritise strengthening the overall balance and depth of the squad.

With another busy summer anticipated at the Emirates, attention will soon turn towards which players stay, which players leave and how Arsenal plan to build on their current success.

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Tags Ben White Ethan Nwaneri Gabriel Jesus Gabriel Martinelli Leandro Trossard

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  1. There’s no doubt a piss pot load of money will be available this summer for new acquisition.

    But Arsenal must be careful, we only just prevail without the world class Partey.

    Though too many cooks can spoil the broth , we should only add three or four the most at any one time

    Reply

  2. Keep Trossard at all costs. I haven’t seen a better and more consistent impact player. He can give us one more good season.
    Mosquera must stay, he’s got a lot of potential and he is brave. Odegaard is our most creative player but becomes ineffective when overused. Arteta will figure out the right equation with him.

    Ben white, jesus, martinelli, nwaneri must go. and so should Kepa as well. He gives no confidence to our backline.

    Reply

  3. Arteta is ruthless when it comes to this, and he will want to improve the squad.

    Look at Ramsdale as an example, I am pretty sure almost all fans were thinking Arteta had lost his mind! We end up with one of the (if the) best goalkeeper around in Raya.

    We could be in for a few surprises come the summer window.

    Reply

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