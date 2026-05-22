Arsenal could offload as many as eight players in the summer

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ADMIN COMMENT
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There’s no doubt a piss pot load of money will be available this summer for new acquisition.
But Arsenal must be careful, we only just prevail without the world class Partey.
Though too many cooks can spoil the broth , we should only add three or four the most at any one time
Keep Trossard at all costs. I haven’t seen a better and more consistent impact player. He can give us one more good season.
Mosquera must stay, he’s got a lot of potential and he is brave. Odegaard is our most creative player but becomes ineffective when overused. Arteta will figure out the right equation with him.
Ben white, jesus, martinelli, nwaneri must go. and so should Kepa as well. He gives no confidence to our backline.
Arteta is ruthless when it comes to this, and he will want to improve the squad.
Look at Ramsdale as an example, I am pretty sure almost all fans were thinking Arteta had lost his mind! We end up with one of the (if the) best goalkeeper around in Raya.
We could be in for a few surprises come the summer window.