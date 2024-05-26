Arsenal could offload impressive defender in the summer

Arsenal could offload Jakub Kiwior in this transfer window, even though he has been in good form this year.

The defender has been one of the most important players at the Emirates, shining in a left-back role.

Kiwior could have left the Emirates in January when he struggled to play, but he then broke into the team and was even preferred to Oleksandr Zinchenko in some games.

The Pole is now a bona fide member of the Arsenal squad and should be one of the players the Gunners do not want to sell.

However, that is not the case, as a report in The Athletic claims he is one of the players whose departure Arsenal will consider this summer.

If no one offers a good fee for his signature, he will remain at the Emirates. However, he could be sold if Arsenal receives a good deal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior has worked hard to break into our current team, and the defender has earned the right to play as much as he does for us now.

Mikel Arteta seems to trust him, which is the most important thing and should make him enjoy his spell in the group.

