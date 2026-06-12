Arsenal could opt for a sensational swap deal to sign La Liga winner

Arsenal and Manchester United could be involved in a sensational swap deal this summer involving Marcus Rashford and Gabriel Martinelli moving in opposite directions, according to The Sun. Arsenal are among the clubs interested in adding Rashford after Barcelona opted against a permanent move, with both sides monitoring a potential reshuffle in the transfer market.

Arsenal have held a long-standing interest in Rashford and view him as a player who could strengthen their attacking options. Martinelli, meanwhile, has struggled for consistency and could be open to a change of environment. Manchester United are believed to be monitoring the situation closely as part of their own squad rebuild ahead of the new season.

Rashford interest and financial considerations

Arsenal see Rashford as a potential upgrade in wide areas, with his pace and experience in high-level competition considered valuable. The England international will also aim to impress at the World Cup, which could increase interest from several clubs and influence negotiations during the transfer window.

A major obstacle in any potential deal is Rashford’s salary, which would require Arsenal either to match his current wages or for the player to accept a reduction. Financial considerations remain central to whether any agreement can be reached between the two Premier League rivals and could determine whether talks progress beyond initial discussions.

Martinelli’s potential move to Manchester United

Martinelli’s future remains uncertain, with suggestions that a move to Manchester United could offer him a fresh start after inconsistent form. United are assessing attacking options as they look to improve their squad depth and add more direct quality in wide positions ahead of the new season.

A direct swap deal would depend on both clubs agreeing valuations and personal terms with each player. While discussions remain speculative, the report indicates that such an exchange could benefit both sides if financial conditions align and both players are open to new challenges in their careers moving forward.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…