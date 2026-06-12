Arsenal could opt for a sensational swap deal to sign La Liga winner

Arsenal and Manchester United could be involved in a sensational swap deal this summer involving Marcus Rashford and Gabriel Martinelli moving in opposite directions, according to The Sun. Arsenal are among the clubs interested in adding Rashford after Barcelona opted against a permanent move, with both sides monitoring a potential reshuffle in the transfer market.
Arsenal have held a long-standing interest in Rashford and view him as a player who could strengthen their attacking options. Martinelli, meanwhile, has struggled for consistency and could be open to a change of environment. Manchester United are believed to be monitoring the situation closely as part of their own squad rebuild ahead of the new season.
Rashford interest and financial considerations
Arsenal see Rashford as a potential upgrade in wide areas, with his pace and experience in high-level competition considered valuable. The England international will also aim to impress at the World Cup, which could increase interest from several clubs and influence negotiations during the transfer window.
A major obstacle in any potential deal is Rashford’s salary, which would require Arsenal either to match his current wages or for the player to accept a reduction. Financial considerations remain central to whether any agreement can be reached between the two Premier League rivals and could determine whether talks progress beyond initial discussions.
Martinelli’s potential move to Manchester United
Martinelli’s future remains uncertain, with suggestions that a move to Manchester United could offer him a fresh start after inconsistent form. United are assessing attacking options as they look to improve their squad depth and add more direct quality in wide positions ahead of the new season.
A direct swap deal would depend on both clubs agreeing valuations and personal terms with each player. While discussions remain speculative, the report indicates that such an exchange could benefit both sides if financial conditions align and both players are open to new challenges in their careers moving forward.
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Not a chance.
I know Arteta likes Rashford but he is valued at 27 mil and we value Martinelli at 50mil. It won’t happen.
If we can not get Rogers, don’t be surprised to see Rashford and Barcola at Arsenal this summer.
But Martinelli will not be at utd.
Do we need Rasford. It reminds me of Rahim Sterling
Whenever it comes to buying players in the windows, my mind always skip because I know Arteta will.make wrong choices. He want to repeat what Slot did in Liverpool by selling good players after winning the league, not knowing that no amount of money can replace them.
Martinelli is one of our best players but Arteta don’t know how to use him, just as Slot dont know how to use Diaz.
It will be unthinkable for Arsenal management to allow Arteta to touch any of Lewis-Skelly, Martinelli and Nwaneri.
Those he infiltrated into the system to buy for him that made Edu to angrily leave Arsenal are difficult to offload because they’re not good enough.
Martinelli started our game with Man United and we won. Second leg at Emirates stadium Arteta benched him and we lost; he started on the right of attack last season and we hammered Man City 5-1, this season Arteta never started him in any of the 3 games against City and we did not even win one! I can go on and on. Arsenal may look for another coach.