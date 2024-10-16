Arsenal could opt to sign in-form 26-year-old striker in January

Sporting's Swedish forward #9 Viktor Gyokeres celebrates scoring a goal during the Portuguese league football match between Sporting CP and Portimonense SC at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on May 4, 2024. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal could finally secure Viktor Gyökeres in the January transfer window, as the striker is in unstoppable form.

The Gunners have been tracking him since last season but opted to pursue Benjamin Šeško during the last transfer window. However, they were unable to sign the RB Leipzig forward and have since maintained their interest in him. Meanwhile, Gyökeres is making it increasingly difficult for Arsenal to overlook him.

The Swedish striker has been in prolific form, scoring 11 goals in just 8 league matches this season, demonstrating that he is not just a one-season wonder. According to Football Insider, Arsenal has been monitoring his progress closely.

With Gyökeres continuing to impress for both club and country, the Gunners may decide to move for him in the upcoming January window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gyokeres has proven to be a top striker in the last two seasons, and the Swede will improve our options if we add him to our squad.

However, he has several suitors and he would not come cheap, so we must be prepared to pay a huge fee to add him to our squad in mid season.

We need a striker and should not wait until the end of the season to sign one because that decision could be costly.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…