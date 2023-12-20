Arsenal could pay far less to sign Douglas Luiz if they wait until the summer

Arsenal has been consistently linked with a move for Douglas Luiz in recent months, having unsuccessfully attempted to acquire him in the summer of 2022. Aston Villa rejected at least two bids from Mikel Arteta’s side, affirming their stance that the Brazilian midfielder was not for sale.

Aston Villa’s decision has proven wise, as Luiz has become a pivotal figure in their improved team, particularly excelling in the midfield role. This has heightened Arsenal’s interest in securing his services, prompting the Gunners to prepare for another bid.

While challenging for the league crown, Arsenal may consider making a tempting offer to Aston Villa in the upcoming transfer window. However, it could be challenging for Villa to agree to the sale of such a crucial player midway through the season.

If a deal were to materialise, there’s speculation that Arsenal might need to break their transfer record to secure Luiz. However, a report from Football Insider suggests that the North London club could potentially sign him for a lower fee if he doesn’t extend his contract by the end of the season. With two years left on his deal come the summer, Luiz may seek a move, potentially compelling Villa to consider selling him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Luiz is such a superb player and will instantly make us a better team if he joins us next month.

However, we may have to wait until the summer to sign him or move for someone else.

