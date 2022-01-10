Arsenal could pay more for €50M-rated player if they wait until the summer

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes and they could land the exciting Brazilian this month.
Lyon knows they have an outstanding player on their hands and they are keen to make as much money from his sale.
Todofichajes says the Frenchmen would demand €50M if Arsenal wants to sign him this month.
That fee makes a move to the Emirates unlikely, but things would not necessarily get better for the Gunners at the end of this season.
The report says Lyon intends to give the midfielder a new deal and that should happen if he doesn’t leave the club this month.
His new deal will last until 2026 and would give them a stronger position to negotiate a summer deal, meaning Arsenal faces paying more for his signature.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Adding a new midfielder to our team this month would give us more squad depth and Guimaraes has looked like a top player at Lyon.
However, spending as much as €50M for a position we already have good options might not be such a pleasant idea.
Arsenal would need to add at least one attacker to the team in the summer, and they would cost a lot of money.
Better and cheaper options:
Aurelien Tcouhameni
Joao Palhinha
if the club are serious about competing for top 4 this season and titles in the future, this guy is a must buy imo.
Lokonga is not ready by a long shot, he’s weak on the ball, slow to make a decision which gets hm closed down quickly, poor passer and not tough enough in a tackle – im not saying he wont come good but to me, we cant wait 2-3 seasons for him to progress, we need quality and we need it now.
Him and Partey will be a great partnership imo
Very talented midfielder as is the young DM from Monaco, who’s name I can never spell.As for Lokonga, he should never have been played as our main DM last night.He is a cultured midfielder but he will never be a ball winner.
The more I think about it the more I think Arteta missed an opportunity to see what Chambers could do at DM last night and release Lokonga a further upfield Ah well, I’m as much of an armchair manager as anyone.
I do think we will see a much improved Lokonga playing with Xhaka later this week..