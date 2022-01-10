Arsenal could pay more for €50M-rated player if they wait until the summer

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes and they could land the exciting Brazilian this month.

Lyon knows they have an outstanding player on their hands and they are keen to make as much money from his sale.

Todofichajes says the Frenchmen would demand €50M if Arsenal wants to sign him this month.

That fee makes a move to the Emirates unlikely, but things would not necessarily get better for the Gunners at the end of this season.

The report says Lyon intends to give the midfielder a new deal and that should happen if he doesn’t leave the club this month.

His new deal will last until 2026 and would give them a stronger position to negotiate a summer deal, meaning Arsenal faces paying more for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Adding a new midfielder to our team this month would give us more squad depth and Guimaraes has looked like a top player at Lyon.

However, spending as much as €50M for a position we already have good options might not be such a pleasant idea.

Arsenal would need to add at least one attacker to the team in the summer, and they would cost a lot of money.