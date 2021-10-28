Arsenal could poach another Barcelona man for free next summer

Arsenal is interested in a move for Sergi Roberto, as the Spaniard eyes a free transfer out of Barcelona.

The full-back has been in talks with the Blaugrana over extending his current deal with them.

However, the talks appear to have broken down and Fichajes, as reported by The Sun, says Arsenal and Manchester City are now battling to sign him.

The versatility of the defender makes him an ideal addition to the Arsenal squad.

With Nuno Tavares and Takehiro Tomiyasu joining Arsenal in the last transfer window, the Gunners appear to have finally sorted out their full-back problems.

However, they are one injury crisis away from a setback and that makes having more players as alternatives ideal.

City would present serious competition to the Gunners for Roberto, but he might stand a better chance of playing regularly at Arsenal.

The Gunners will probably struggle to offer him as much money as City would and if money motivates his desire to leave Barca, then the Premier League champions will win the race for his signature.

Roberto has two goals and an assist from 8 league matches for Barcelona this season.

He could become the next goal-scoring full-back that Arsenal has.