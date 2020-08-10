Arsenal could possibly make a brilliant long-overdue decision – we can only hope

Mirror Sports claims that Arsenal is ready to pay off Mesut Ozil and get him off their books this summer or subsidise his wage when he joins a new team.

The German signed his mega-money deal in 2018 after he held the club to ransom, and he has failed to justify his huge deal since that time.

He has been on the peripheral of the first team for a very long time now and didn’t feature on the restart of the Premier League and missed the FA Cup final all together because he was out of the country.

He has been a problem for the club to ship out as his huge wages keeps blocking any potential suitors from making a move for him.

The report claims that Arsenal is keen to get him off their books so that they can make room for new signings and they will either pay him off or subsidise his wage if he can find a team that will be able to take him on and some of his wages.

Mikel Arteta needs all the money that he can get, and if he can get up to 150,000 per week off Ozil’s wages, he will be able to get one of his transfer targets in.

Hopefully, this report is accurate, it would be the best possible news for most Arsenal fans and give us the opportunity to finally look forward to a bright future.