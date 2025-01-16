Arsenal could potentially be boosted by the return of forgotten man

Takehiro Tomiyasu has spent the majority of this campaign out of action, which has left some Arsenal fans wondering about his place in the squad. Injuries have plagued the Japanese defender well beyond this season, and it’s frustrating for both the club and its supporters to see such a talented player unable to contribute consistently.

Tomiyasu could have been a valuable asset this season, especially during periods when Arsenal’s defensive options were limited. You might even be forgiven for thinking he hasn’t featured at all in this campaign. Surprisingly, he made a six-minute cameo against Southampton back in early October, which remains his only appearance to date.

Fans were given a rare glimmer of hope recently when Tomiyasu was spotted in a pre-derby video showcasing player arrivals at the Sobha Realty Training Centre. However, his absence from the subsequent training montage, which included other members of the squad, raised questions about his current condition. While the club has yet to make any formal statement about his readiness, Tomiyasu is likely training separately from the main group as part of a gradual return from injury.

If Tomiyasu is indeed edging closer to full fitness, it would provide a much-needed boost to Arsenal’s defensive depth. His versatility across the backline has always been a key strength, and a fully fit Tomiyasu could fill several gaps for Mikel Arteta’s side.

This report draws on recent speculation following Tomiyasu’s appearance in the pre-derby video, which has sparked cautious optimism among fans. However, until his involvement in full training is confirmed, it’s best not to get carried away.

BENJAMIN KENNETH