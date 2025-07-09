Arsenal could reach an agreement to sign a striker as early as tomorrow

Although the Gunners’ delegation to Lisbon to finalise an agreement with Sporting Club for Viktor Gyokeres was unsuccessful, an agreement is still thought to be close. Mikel Arteta’s side has made the Swedish striker their primary target this summer as they look to strengthen their squad. The club has maintained ongoing discussions with both the player and Sporting Club, signalling their clear intent to secure his services before the transfer window closes.

Following what appeared to be the abandonment of their pursuit of Benjamin Sesko, Arsenal took decisive steps by sending a delegation to Portugal with the hope of concluding a deal for Gyokeres. The face-to-face meeting was widely anticipated to bring an end to the lengthy transfer saga, yet despite efforts on both sides, no agreement was reached. The Arsenal representatives returned to London without bridging the valuation gap, casting doubt over the transfer’s completion.

Negotiations Encounter Hurdles but Progress Continues

The inability to close the deal during the Lisbon talks has understandably put the move at risk of collapse. However, reports emerging from Portugal via Sport Witness indicate that Arsenal has nevertheless made some progress and that an agreement remains within reach. The report further suggests optimism that the clubs could reach a final accord as soon as tomorrow. This development means that the transfer may not be as far from completion as initially feared.

Gyokeres Could Be a Key Player in Pre-season Preparations

Viktor Gyokeres is regarded as one of the most promising forwards currently available on the market. His playing style suits Arsenal’s tactical approach, and it is hoped that he will be able to participate in pre-season matches soon after his arrival. Early involvement in pre-season will help him integrate with the squad, adapt to Arteta’s system and build match fitness ahead of the competitive season.

The signing would offer Arsenal fans reassurance that the club is serious about improving the squad and competing on all fronts. While negotiations have faced some setbacks, the continued progress in talks suggests that Gyokeres could soon become a Gunner, ready to contribute immediately.

