Arsenal could reignite interest in Serie A striker after Gabriel Jesus setback

Arsenal may be poised to make a move for Dusan Vlahovic this month as the Serbian striker’s unsettled situation in Italy coincides with an injury to Gabriel Jesus, creating an urgent need for reinforcements in attack.

Vlahovic has been Juventus’ standout attacker this season, with the Italian club viewing him as a vital player for their future. However, ongoing contract negotiations between the Serbian and Juventus have reached an impasse. Although his current deal runs until the summer of 2026, Vlahovic is reportedly unwilling to accept a reduced salary, a key demand from Juventus as they attempt to secure his long-term commitment. This disagreement has cast doubt over his future in Turin.

Italian outlet Il Bianconero reports that the stalled negotiations have fuelled speculation about a potential departure, either at the end of the season or as early as this month. The report also suggests that Arsenal, now grappling with Jesus’ injury, could be prompted to act in the current transfer window by pursuing Vlahovic.

Jesus, whose recent performances had shown signs of improvement, now faces several weeks on the sidelines. His absence leaves a significant void in Arsenal’s attacking options at a critical stage of the campaign. Vlahovic, a player the Gunners have admired for some time, could be an ideal solution.

However, Juventus are unlikely to let their star striker leave without a significant financial offer. Any move for Vlahovic would require Arsenal to present an appealing bid capable of convincing the Serie A giants to part ways with him.

The situation puts Arsenal at a crossroads as they weigh their options. Securing Vlahovic could provide the firepower needed to maintain their momentum and meet their ambitions for the season. While the decision to move forward remains uncertain, the 24-year-old’s potential availability offers Arsenal a chance to address their pressing needs in attack.