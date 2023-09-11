Arsenal could reignite their interest in Juventus star in January

Arsenal’s interest in Dusan Vlahovic dates back to his time at Fiorentina, but the Serbian striker ultimately chose to join Juventus over the Gunners.

Arsenal was reportedly prepared to make a substantial offer for Vlahovic, but he opted for Juventus instead. However, after two seasons in Turin, Vlahovic’s future at the club appears uncertain, as he has struggled to meet expectations, possibly due to the style of play at Juventus.

Mikel Arteta still holds Vlahovic in high regard and considers him a player who would be a valuable addition to the team. According to a report from Fichajes, as reported by Football365, Arsenal may consider making a move for him in the upcoming January transfer window.

Vlahovic is widely regarded as one of Europe’s top strikers, and he has the potential to excel under a manager who can bring out the best in him, which Arteta believes he can do. Arsenal’s interest in Vlahovic could see them renew their pursuit of the talented Serbian forward.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need a striker who can guarantee 20 league goals per season. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have not looked like a player that fits that description.

If we can sign Vlahovic and make him perform as he did when he played for Fiorentina, we can be certain that the goals will come from his boots and make us a top club again.