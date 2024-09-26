Arsenal could reignite their interest in Olympic gold medalist in January

Arsenal missed out on signing Joan Garcia in the last transfer window after Espanyol insisted the Gunners pay his full release clause of €30 million.

The goalkeeper has been in excellent form for some time, and his performances played a key role in helping Espanyol secure promotion to the Spanish top flight last season.

Arsenal had been tracking him during his time in the Spanish second division and had reached a personal agreement with him in the last transfer window.

However, they waited for Aaron Ramsdale to find a new club before making their move to sign Garcia. Once Ramsdale departed, Arsenal submitted an offer of €20 million to bring Garcia to London.

Espanyol, however, stood firm and insisted that his full €30 million release clause be paid before they would let him leave.

This stance ultimately blocked the transfer, giving Garcia the chance to further develop his skills by playing in La Liga.

Arsenal remains interested in adding him to their squad, and a report in El Periódico Mediterráneo suggests that the Gunners could reignite their interest in him during the January transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We signed Neto on loan after failing to sign Garcia, and we do not need to make a January move for him.

At the end of the season, we will have more than enough time to add him to our squad.

