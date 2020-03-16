Arsenal could relish in rivals woes should season continue

If you haven’t been living under a rock (that would be a safe place to be right now), you would know that the Premier League season has been put back around a month at present, but with further delays likely players contracts could hamper plans.

Arsenal are in a rare place with no big stars set to come out of contract this summer, while Pablo Mari, Dani Ceballos and Matt Macey could walk away from the club from July. The former two of course would be at the end of their respective loan deals, although there is claims that we are open to the idea of signing them permanently.

It is too early to consider whether the current campaign will be allowed to finish or not, although much thought at present is that the April 4 return remains highly unlikely.

Further delays could see all out of contract players leave clubs in July should further agreements not be put in place, and all on-loan players would be allowed to return to their parent clubs.

Thankfully that process would hamper our side minimally, while rivals Spurs and Chelsea could have the most to lose.

Tottenham are set to lose Tanganga and Vertonghen this summer when their current contracts end, as well as second-goalkeeper Michael Vorm. This trio have all played a large number of matches this season, and while they have already been struggling for numbers, this would stretch them further as they try to push for a European place next season.

Chelsea currently hold a strong hand in their bid to retain Champions League football, with a five point lead over Wolves in sixth place (Manchester City banned from European football at present so do not take one of the four Champions League places). Their team is very raw however, and their form has been boosted of late by playing experienced trio Willan, Pedro and Giroud. All three of those however are out of contract this summer, with further long-term deals looking unlikely at present. Willy Caballero and Marko Van Ginkel also sit on the list of players who could leave on July 1.

Man United have enjoyed an upturn in form lately also, partly boosted by the arrival of Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo, and the latter could be sent back to China at the end of his loan deal also. A permanent deal is being mooted for the Nigerian, but he would currently be leaving the club, along with Nemanja Matic whose contract would also end.

There is no certainty that the current campaign will get to play out, nor is there any guidelines written down as to how to move into next season without the current campaign being finished either, but we have to be prepared either way.

Who would be hampered most should these players be allowed to leave on July 1? Could Mari and Ceballos be key players in the remainder of the campaign?

Patrick