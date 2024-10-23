Arsenal could rely more on academy players if depth issue continues

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri of Arsenal look on after the pre-season friendly match between Arsenal and Olympique Lyonnais at (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arsenal has been dealing with injury problems for much of this season, forcing Mikel Arteta to field teams without key players like Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, and Mikel Merino, among others.

The Gunners began the campaign with a strong squad, and fans had high hopes for winning the Premier League and other trophies.

While Arsenal remains in contention in four competitions, the fitness of their players poses a significant concern.

The club could address this issue by signing new players in the January transfer window, but January can be a challenging time to bring in reinforcements, and Arsenal knows they must tread carefully.

Instead, they are exploring other solutions. According to Football Insider, the Gunners are considering looking within the club for answers.

The report suggests that Mikel Arteta’s side is open to promoting more talented academy players and increasing game time for those on the brink of regular first-team action.

This approach would not only save money but also support the development of the club’s promising young talents.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have one of the best football academies in the world, and it could be our gold mine in fixing our depth issue in the short and long term.

