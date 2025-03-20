Arsenal could rescue Real Madrid youngster from a lack of game time

Arsenal have developed a reputation under Mikel Arteta for providing opportunities to players in need of a career revival, though this approach has not always yielded success.

Between 2019 and 2021, the club gave Dani Ceballos an extended run in the team, allowing him to gain valuable game time. A more notable example is Martin Odegaard, who initially joined Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid before making the move permanent. He has since become a key figure at the club and now serves as the captain, demonstrating the potential benefits of Arsenal’s approach.

Earlier this season, the Gunners attempted to revive Raheem Sterling’s form by bringing him in, but the Englishman has struggled to make a meaningful impact. As a result, Arsenal have opted not to sign him permanently. However, this setback has not deterred the club from continuing to explore loan moves for players from other teams.

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are now considering a move for Arda Güler, another Real Madrid player who could benefit from increased game time in North London. The Turkish international has struggled for minutes at the Santiago Bernabéu, with manager Carlo Ancelotti reportedly unimpressed by his contributions so far. If Ancelotti remains in charge next season, Real Madrid may be open to either a loan or a permanent transfer for the young midfielder.

Güler is widely regarded as a highly talented prospect, and Arsenal could play a crucial role in unlocking his full potential, much like they did with Odegaard. However, Madrid’s willingness to sanction a permanent move remains uncertain, and they may prefer to send him out on loan rather than lose him outright.

For Arsenal, securing a player of Güler’s quality, even temporarily, could be beneficial as they continue to strengthen their squad. His technical ability and vision would add depth to Arteta’s midfield options, but any deal will likely depend on Madrid’s long-term plans for the player.

As the summer transfer window approaches, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can convince Real Madrid to part with Güler and whether he will follow in Odegaard’s footsteps by flourishing in North London.

