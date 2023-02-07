Arsenal could return for Serie A striker in the summer

Arsenal held a serious interest in Dusan Vlahovic last season but could not convince the Serbian to make a move to the Emirates.

He chose to join Juve instead, but the Gunners have refused to give up on his chase, with a new report claiming they might approach the Old Lady for the striker in the summer.

Vlahovic has continued to develop well in Turin, but Juve has just been punished with a 15-point deduction, which means they will struggle to play in Europe next season.

This offers the Gunners and his other suitors the perfect opportunity to add him to their squad in the summer.

A report on Juve News reveals the Gunners and Manchester United have an interest in his signature and could be successful with a summer approach.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic is one of the finest strikers we could add to our squad and the Serbian might want out if Juve is not in the UCL.

However, he joined them for big money and we must be prepared to pay a huge fee to add the 23-year-old to our group at the end of this season.

His arrival could also force us to offload Eddie Nketiah because the competition for a place on the team will become too much for him.

