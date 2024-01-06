Arsenal could return to Ajax to pick up another defender

Arsenal signed Jurrien Timber from Ajax in the summer and could return to pick up another defender from the Dutch club.

The Gunners are impressed with Timber, even though he was injured immediately as competitive action began. He is expected to return stronger and become a key member of the Gunners’ first team, and he might have another former Ajax teammate as a companion in London.

This is because the Daily Telegraph reveals that Arsenal is interested in a move for Jorrel Hato. The 17-year-old is the latest player from the Ajax talent factory who is impressing, and top clubs in Europe are eyeing him.

The Gunners like his playing style and believe he is mature enough to continue his development with them. However, they are not expected to make a move for him in this transfer window. Instead, he will likely join them in the summer if a deal can be struck for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ajax has always been one of the finest talent factories in Europe, and Hato is set for a big career in the game.

Mikel Arteta has groomed several top players since he became our manager, and we trust that he will make Hato a better player if he signs him.

