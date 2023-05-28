Arsenal could rip up the contract of massive flop if no buyer emerges

Arsenal is considering terminating the contract of Nicolas Pepe if he fails to secure a move to another club before the start of the next season.

Pepe, who became Arsenal’s record signing in 2019, has struggled to make a significant impact during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Having been deemed surplus to requirements at the end of the previous season, he spent the current campaign on loan at Nice, where he failed to demonstrate significant improvement. This has all but diminished his chances of receiving another opportunity at Arsenal.

Upon his return to the club in the summer, Arsenal will make efforts to find him a new team. However, if they are unable to secure a suitable offer, there is a possibility that Arsenal may pay up the remainder of his contract, allowing him to depart. Journalist Paul Brown has suggested this scenario.

“If Arsenal need space in the squad and there are no suitable offers for Pepe, then it is possible that Arsenal will simply pay off his contract,” Brown stated in an interview with Give Me Sport.

“It’s clear he doesn’t have a future at the club. I doubt Arsenal want him lingering until his contract expires.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Signing Pepe for a record fee is one of the most ridiculous signings we have done so far and the attacker has had enough time to prove his worth.

He could not even set the world on fire at Nice, so we cannot give him another chance to play for us.