As the January transfer window approaches, clubs are beginning to strategise their moves, whether to address gaps in their squads or raise funds for reinforcements. Arsenal, no stranger to active participation in the winter market, reportedly has significant decisions to make regarding player sales and acquisitions. According to Football Insider, the Gunners are considering parting ways with Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Kieran Tierney in an effort to fund new signings.
Mikel Arteta has guided Arsenal to success by cultivating a cohesive and competitive squad. However, the report suggests that the trio—once considered integral—no longer holds the same importance within Arteta’s plans. Gabriel Jesus has shown flashes of brilliance but has struggled with fitness and consistency. Oleksandr Zinchenko, a versatile player with creative ability, has not consistently performed at the level required in a team competing on multiple fronts. Meanwhile, Kieran Tierney, though reliable when fit, has seen his influence diminish due to injuries and the emergence of other options.
Arsenal’s willingness to offload these players reflects the club’s ambition to evolve further under Arteta. The funds raised from these potential sales could allow the Gunners to target high-quality additions in January, bolstering their squad for the critical second half of the season. The move underscores Arteta’s commitment to building a team capable of competing for top honours domestically and in Europe.
Though it is always risky to let go of experienced players mid-season, this approach aligns with Arsenal’s recent strategy of investing in younger, dynamic talents who fit Arteta’s long-term vision. If Arsenal succeeds in recruiting the right players, these calculated sacrifices could enhance their chances of sustaining a title challenge and progressing deep into European competitions. As always, the execution of such plans will determine the outcome of their season.
Sell Jesus, Zinny, Tomi, Kivior & Marquinos
Keep Tierney and Nelson
Buy Osimhen, Kudus and an extra midfielder
All the 3 Arsenal’s players of: Gabriel Jesus AlexanderZinichenko and Koran Tierney. Are to ,e looking to guesswork done by the media. Because of the trio current fitness issues, it’s perceived by the media Arsenal will offload them in next January window.
But the club may or not offload all the trio nut one or 2 of them in next winter window. The club may even decide to keep them till next summer window.
Nevertheless, what I think is of immediate concern to Arteta, is to see the Gunners injury crisis stop happening. And the Gunners hit top form to be winning matches consistently in the Epl and Ucl to climb up in the 2 major competition tables.
I think we’re missing important points here.
For transfers out in January, who is going to be interested in the likes of Jesus, Zinchenko, and Tierney? Jesus is a striker who doesn’t score goals (and is on a huge wage at Arsenal – would he really take a big pay cut?). Zinchenko and Tierney are both obviously injury prone. I don’t see clubs beating a path to The Emirates door for any of them particularly, let alone paying a reasonable fee. Reverse the position and ask: would Arsenal buy any of them? Quite.
For transfers in, clubs have got to want to sell their (best) players mid-season. Many – almost all probably – won’t want to do that for obvious reasons. If so, the options available to Arsenal are likely to be much reduced, and any clubs still willing to sell will not sell cheaply.