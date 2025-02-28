To strengthen their squad at the end of this season, Arsenal will need to make significant financial investments. While the Gunners already have a strong team, improving it further will require the acquisition of quality players, particularly in positions where they can add depth or new talent. This likely means that Arsenal will have to splash out on top-tier signings, potentially breaking their transfer record once again.

One area of concern for the Gunners is their attack, where most expect them to target a striker to bolster their options. The demand for quality forwards in today’s market means that acquiring a player who can make an immediate impact is going to come at a hefty price. Arsenal is not in a dire financial situation, but like many top clubs, it may need to raise funds before committing to new signings. This has led to reports that the club could part ways with one or two key players in order to balance the books and fund new acquisitions.

According to Mirror Football, Arsenal may look to sell Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard to generate the necessary funds. Both players have been important members of the squad, but with Arsenal’s need to strengthen their attack, the possibility of selling them to fund a move for a top striker has been raised. Martinelli, a young and talented winger, and Trossard, who has impressed since joining the club, could both find themselves facing uncertain futures at the Emirates.

While Martinelli and Trossard are important players, Arsenal might be willing to consider selling them if they can bring in an upgrade in the market. The challenge, however, lies in finding suitors who are willing to pay a significant fee for either player. If the Gunners are able to secure good deals for both, it could provide the financial backing necessary to secure a top-class striker or other reinforcements to take the team to the next level.

It will be interesting to see whether any clubs express serious interest in Martinelli or Trossard and what sort of transfer fees Arsenal could command. Should Arsenal opt to sell one or both, it would be a significant decision, but if it helps the club secure the necessary funds to bring in the talent they need, it could prove to be a crucial move for their future success.