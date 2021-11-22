Arsenal could save on this midfielder’s salary from January

Mohamed Elneny is set to join Galatasaray in the January transfer window.

Todofichajes says Arsenal will not stand in his way as he bids to join a club he would play regularly.

The midfielder has been a squad player at Arsenal since Mikel Arteta joined the club and he will be out of a contract at the end of this season.

However, the Gunners will allow him to move to the Turkish club mid-season so they can save up to 6 months of his wages and they could even make some money from his departure.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Elneny has struggled to convince Arteta that he can do a job for him at the Emirates.

The Egyptian is a fine squad player, but he would want to play more regularly than he is doing at the Emirates.

It is clear to see that the latest midfield signings at the Emirates all look better than him.

The likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ainsley Maitland-Niles have deputised well for Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.

Their performances, when paired together, will give Arteta confidence that his squad will not miss Elneny.

The former Basel man thrived while on loan at Besiktas in the 2019–2020 season and should do well at Galatasaray.