Arsenal could scrap warmups as their players keep getting injured

Arsenal players have recently been sustaining injuries during pre-match warm-ups, prompting the club to consider scrapping the routine altogether. The worrying pattern has raised concerns within the squad and coaching staff as they seek to protect key players during a demanding campaign.

Bukayo Saka and Riccardo Calafiori are among those who have suffered injuries during warm-ups shortly before kick-off. Such incidents have proven particularly frustrating, especially when players have already been named in the starting lineup, only to be ruled out moments before the match begins. The recurrence of these setbacks has intensified debate about whether changes to pre-match preparations are required.

Growing Concern Over Pre Match Injuries

This season has otherwise been a positive one for Mikel Arteta’s side, who have been widely regarded as the strongest team in England so far. Significant investment was made in squad depth during the summer transfer window, yet injuries have continued to disrupt their progress. Losing important players repeatedly has tested the resilience of the squad, despite the additional reinforcements.

The prospect of further injuries in the coming weeks remains a concern. However, the nature of these particular setbacks, occurring during warm-ups rather than in competitive action, has proven especially troubling. It has led to internal discussions about whether the traditional pre-match routine is contributing to the issue.

Arteta Questions Established Routine

As reported by Sports Illustrated, Mikel Arteta addressed the situation and suggested that the club may need to reevaluate its approach. He said, “To change that sometimes is tricky.

“It is a really good area to have a look. What would happen if we don’t do the warmup? Because then. At half time, we go and sit almost for 15 minutes and then go full gas in the second half. Maybe it is something to think about.”

His comments reveal the seriousness with which the matter is being treated, as Arsenal explore possible adjustments to reduce the risk of further untimely injuries.