Arsenal could settle for £65m Premier League striker

Arsenal might eventually sign Dominic Solanke among their several striker targets this summer.

The Englishman has been in fantastic form for Bournemouth in recent campaigns, with his goalscoring exploits even putting him in contention for the Premier League’s Golden Boot.

Arsenal is keen on signing a new striker, and several names are on their shopping list, including Solanke, who has performed well in the English top flight.

For some time, it seemed the Gunners would opt for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, but the Slovenian is still undecided.

Sesko has an offer to extend his contract at his current club, while Arsenal and several other teams are showing interest in him.

As he deliberates on his future, a report on Give Me Sport claims Arsenal might sign Solanke instead.

The former Chelsea trainee has a release clause worth £65 million, and the Gunners might be willing to pay that fee to add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Solanke is one of the finest strikers in England, and he might do even better if he plays for a big club like ours.

He has simply been brilliant for Bournemouth so far, and we expect him to do even better if he joins us.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…