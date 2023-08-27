Arsenal could sign Barcelona defender as Timber replacement

Arsenal is reportedly considering a summer transfer for Barcelona defender Eric Garcia, following an injury sustained by Jurrien Timber in his debut match for the club.

Unfortunately, Timber’s injury is expected to keep him sidelined until the latter part of the season, posing a significant setback for Arsenal. Consequently, the club is contemplating the acquisition of a replacement.

Garcia has emerged as a potential target for Arsenal, as indicated by a report in The Sun. It is suggested that Arsenal might evaluate the possibility of making an offer for the former Manchester City player.

Mikel Arteta, having worked with Garcia during his time at Manchester City, is well acquainted with the player’s capabilities. The Arsenal manager believes that Garcia would be a valuable addition to the squad at the Emirates.

While Barcelona might be open to selling Eric Garcia, any potential deal would likely necessitate a substantial transfer fee to tempt the Catalan club. Arsenal’s pursuit of a transfer amid their summer spending spree presents challenges, as they have already made considerable investments during the current transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Garcia has Premier League experience and won the league with Barcelona last season, so he is an impressive profile to add to our squad in this transfer window.

However, we have several options in our defence now and spending a huge sum of money on a new centre-back does not seem like something we should be doing now unless we sell some of our current options.

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arteta’s tactics used against Crystal Palace and Fulham….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…