Arsenal could sign Euro 2020 star following Ian Wright’s comments

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Raheem Sterling (Sports Illustrated) and they could sign the Englishman if he listens to the advice of Arsenal legend, Ian Wright.

Sterling was one of England’s key players at Euro 2020, but the Englishman has returned to become just a bit-part player at Manchester City.

He had lost his place in their starting XI before Euro 2020 and had been hoping that he would get it back after a fine performance to help England reach the final of the competition.

Wright has been surprised that Pep Guardiola has snubbed the attacker for first-team action so far and claims that he has to make a decision.

He admits Sterling would still go to the next World Cup if he still doesn’t see much action at City, but adds that at some point the attacker will have to go where he would play often.

Wright said as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘You’re looking at a player who is easily one of our most potent players who isn’t playing at his club, at some stage he’s going to have to sort it out. We know that Gareth will pick him and come the World Cup as long as he’s fit he’ll be going.

‘But from a personal view whatever is going on with him and the manager, I think it was after a game against Man United then it was Southampton he went and had a word with him but since then he’s been out of it.

‘At some stage something has to happen where he plays more regularly.’

This has now opened the door for Arsenal to land the former Liverpool man.

If Sterling ever wants out, Mikel Arteta would move to be reunited with him after they worked together at City when Arteta was the assistant manager of the Premier League champions.