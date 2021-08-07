Arsenal could sign James Maddison alternative after Guardiola admission

Arsenal is struggling to conclude a deal to sign James Maddison this summer after making him a transfer target.

The Gunners have been in talks to sign him, but Leicester City remains keen to keep hold of the attacking midfielder.

The Gunners need a creative midfielder after they failed to bring Martin Odegaard back from Real Madrid in this transfer window.

The move for Maddison might also end in disappointment and The Express says the door has opened for them to sign Manchester City midfielder, Bernardo Silva.

The Portuguese star has been struggling to play regularly for City recently and the report says Pep Guardiola has conceded that he can leave this summer.

Silva worked with Mikel Arteta at the Etihad before the former midfielder became Arsenal’s manager in 2019.

They enjoyed a fine relationship with Arteta contributing to his development at the home of the English champions.

Silva can play in several positions and has an eye for creating goals, exactly what Arsenal wants from an attacking midfielder.

Arteta knows how to use him effectively and a move to the Emirates could relaunch his career in the EPL.

City has just sealed the transfer of Jack Grealish and that has pushed him further down the pecking order, which should make completing the transfer easier for Arsenal.