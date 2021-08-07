Arsenal could sign James Maddison alternative after Guardiola admission

Arsenal is struggling to conclude a deal to sign James Maddison this summer after making him a transfer target.
The Gunners have been in talks to sign him, but Leicester City remains keen to keep hold of the attacking midfielder.
The Gunners need a creative midfielder after they failed to bring Martin Odegaard back from Real Madrid in this transfer window.
The move for Maddison might also end in disappointment and The Express says the door has opened for them to sign Manchester City midfielder, Bernardo Silva.
The Portuguese star has been struggling to play regularly for City recently and the report says Pep Guardiola has conceded that he can leave this summer.
Silva worked with Mikel Arteta at the Etihad before the former midfielder became Arsenal’s manager in 2019.
They enjoyed a fine relationship with Arteta contributing to his development at the home of the English champions.
Silva can play in several positions and has an eye for creating goals, exactly what Arsenal wants from an attacking midfielder.
Arteta knows how to use him effectively and a move to the Emirates could relaunch his career in the EPL.
City has just sealed the transfer of Jack Grealish and that has pushed him further down the pecking order, which should make completing the transfer easier for Arsenal.
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
He’s not a natural no.10 & that’s what Arsenal need now, not an alternative.
@Arsenal2win
He’ll do just fine…
Agree with Arsenal2 win
A cast off because he’s got replaced ,if he’s. It good enough for Man City why should we be helping them out taking their second string for them to reinvest that money to potentially go towards Kane .
Please forget about Maddison and move for Bernardo silva
Not worth the money injury prone
Benardo Silva would be great, less injury issues, fast and strong,
We could go on shopping at mancity,
Get bernado and Gabriel .
Benardo Silva is too slow IMO
No we should go for maddisson who is young,hungry and has high work rate together with Launtaro Martinez and max arron then we will be in top four.Without those signings we will finish no 5 if we do our best
Please stop saying we or going to sign anyone because we or not signing anymore that’s our window shut if you believe arteta and edu saying we or in for him and him then you or crazy because we aren’t so get use to finishing 8th to 10th until arteta.
, edu and stan av gone