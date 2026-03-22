Arsenal could sign Serie A star to replace Ben White

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Wesley Franca at the end of the season, with the AS Roma defender viewed as a potential replacement for Ben White. Reports suggest that White could be sold by the Gunners at the conclusion of the campaign, with interest already emerging in his signature, which may prompt the club to consider reinforcements in his position.

Arsenal Assess Defensive Options

Despite the speculation surrounding his future, Arsenal still regard White as one of their most important players. The club are expected to continue relying on him for the remainder of the season, maintaining their trust in his abilities and contribution to the squad. At this stage, there is no indication that Arsenal intend to force him out, and they are prepared to wait and assess any potential offers that may arrive.

White himself remains confident in his ability to perform at a high level for Arsenal, and he is likely to continue playing a significant role within the team. However, the club are also planning, ensuring they are prepared should circumstances change in the summer transfer window.

Franca Identified as Potential Successor

As reported by Team Talk, Arsenal have identified Franca as a possible long-term replacement for White. While White continues to be one of the more experienced and reliable players in the squad, Franca represents a younger and potentially exciting addition who could strengthen the team’s defensive options.

At present, there have been no formal discussions between the clubs regarding a transfer. However, should Arsenal’s interest persist, they may look to test Roma’s resolve in retaining the defender. Any potential move would depend on negotiations and the willingness of all parties involved, but Franca has emerged as a player of interest as Arsenal plans for the future.