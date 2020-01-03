Arsenal could sign defensive target for £12.8m in January transfer window

According to Sky Sports News via Sky Germany, Arsenal are interested in signing Bayern Munch star Jerome Boateng in order to boost their injury-stricken defensive ranks in the January transfer window.

Sky Germany claim that the 31-year-old could be available for just £12.8m this month, while Boateng may be past his best – is this a good fee to pay for a player of his experience?

The centre-back has won the Bundesliga seven straight times with Bayern, as well as the Champions League. The high-profile star also helped Germany win the World Cup in 2014.

Sky Sports News report that the injury to Calum Chambers could leave him sidelined for up to nine months.

With such a massive blow to the team, it’s clear that Mikel Arteta may have to focus his January attentions on boosting the defence.

Despite the Gunners’ reported interest, Sky Sports News claim that arrivals are unlikely at the Emirates Stadium considering the money that Arsenal shelled out on players last summer.