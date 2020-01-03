Arsenal could sign defensive target for £12.8m in January transfer window

According to Sky Sports News via Sky Germany, Arsenal are interested in signing Bayern Munch star Jerome Boateng in order to boost their injury-stricken defensive ranks in the January transfer window.
Sky Germany claim that the 31-year-old could be available for just £12.8m this month, while Boateng may be past his best – is this a good fee to pay for a player of his experience?
The centre-back has won the Bundesliga seven straight times with Bayern, as well as the Champions League. The high-profile star also helped Germany win the World Cup in 2014.
Sky Sports News report that the injury to Calum Chambers could leave him sidelined for up to nine months.
With such a massive blow to the team, it’s clear that Mikel Arteta may have to focus his January attentions on boosting the defence.
Despite the Gunners’ reported interest, Sky Sports News claim that arrivals are unlikely at the Emirates Stadium considering the money that Arsenal shelled out on players last summer.
Read More: Arsenal also seem to have had a bid rejected for another high-profile Bundesliga defender.
Boateng has made 15 appearances for the Bavarians across all competitions so far this season, the star’s presence in the team right now could however be overestimated.
It’s likely that the Germany international is playing first-team football because of the injury to marquee signing Lucas Hernandez.
Should Arsenal make a move for the experienced defender or do you think that the Gunners should be eyeing younger transfer targets?
I believe Arsenal have learned a lot from Luiz’s and Sokratis’ recruitments
If someone comes, he would most likely be under 28 years old
No thanks.Past his best like Luis.Holding will return shortly.
No thanks!……next please!
Definitely forced into this because of the long term injury to Chambers.Vast experience at all levels,and i think he is allowed to play in the Europa League
Hello no. Rather have an off form Holding playing till he regains his form. Boateng should stay where he is FFS. If he’s sh*t in Bundesliga cant imagine what epl has in store for him.
I dont think age should be taken into consideration(chiellini,ramos,pique are old but still world class defenders).I am not saying he is world class but he is a good defender.We are looking to close down the season and not at a long term CB.We have got a long term CB,Saliba.
Its a gamble worth taking.
I can’t see us paying 12+ mil for a 31 year old, i think in our present situation we will look for a loan. It doesn’t sit right with our finances at this moment in time. I don’t expect us to sign anyone unless we sell and even then not a 31 year old with no value.
Man. These patchy signings. I am tired of them.
Boateng is a seasoned professional and can definitely help our defensive woes. The price is right too. Thumbs up to the deal.
Arsenal are paying the price of having incompetent and technically deficient board,. It is only in Arsenal that there is no technical report at the end of each year where the performance of the team in the outgoing premier league year is analyzed. Even in business , you must analyse your performance at the end of each year in order to improve the areas you are deficient. But Arsenal keep buying players they do not desperately need. In th past four our defence has been our major problem ,but we refused to address it. That is what can be described as repetitive compulsion , doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.
If Arsenal fail to fortify their defence and buy a very good defensive midfielder, their results will continue to be the same.