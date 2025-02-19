Arsenal could sign their long-term striker target for just 40m Euros

Arsenal has been interested in signing Dusan Vlahovic since at least 2021 when the Serbian striker was in excellent form at Fiorentina. The Gunners made several attempts to bring him to the Emirates, but Vlahovic ultimately chose to move to Juventus instead.

He remains at Juventus, but Arsenal’s interest in the Serbian forward has never waned. The Gunners are still searching for a top-class striker to complete their squad, and with Juventus looking to sell Vlahovic at the end of this season, Arsenal may finally have a chance to secure his signature.

Vlahovic has long been a player of interest to Arsenal, and supporters are hopeful that the club will ramp up their pursuit of him as the season draws to a close. Juventus are reportedly eager to offload the striker, and with just one year left on his contract, Arsenal could be in a strong position to strike a deal.

Previously, Vlahovic had been valued at around 75 million euros, but Juventus are now willing to lower their demands. According to a report from Calciomercato, the Old Lady will now consider offers of around 40 million euros for the striker, recognising that his value has dropped as he approaches the final year of his contract. Juventus are determined not to lose him on a free transfer, and they hope to secure a fee for him while they still can.

Vlahovic has the potential to make a significant impact at Arsenal, and there is no doubt that the club’s continued interest in him is based on the belief that he could be the missing piece to their attacking puzzle. With his ability to score goals and lead the line, he could be an excellent addition to the squad at the Emirates.