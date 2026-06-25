Arsenal could sign their long-term target this summer for £34m

Morten Hjulmand has remained on Arsenal’s radar for a considerable period, and the Danish midfielder’s long-standing admiration for the Gunners could potentially help the club secure his signature during the current transfer window.

Sporting Club have worked hard to retain the midfielder over recent seasons and has consistently resisted interest from clubs attempting to sign him. The Portuguese side regard Hjulmand as one of the finest midfielders currently playing in Europe and have been determined to keep him within their squad for as long as possible.

His contract includes an €80 million release clause, which has previously complicated attempts from interested clubs to negotiate a transfer. However, the situation now appears to have changed ahead of the summer window.

Arsenal monitoring midfield options

According to Sport Witness, Hjulmand has a gentleman’s agreement with Sporting that would allow him to leave the club for a fee in the region of £34 million, an amount that Arsenal would be capable of paying if they decide to formalise their interest.

Strengthening central midfield remains one of Arsenal’s priorities this summer as the club continues planning for the next campaign. The Gunners are assessing several potential targets for the role, and Hjulmand is believed to be among the names being considered by the recruitment department.

The midfielder’s performances in Portugal have attracted widespread attention because of his composure, leadership qualities and consistency in the centre of the pitch. Arsenal believe he could fit well into Mikel Arteta’s system as they attempt to build on last season’s success.

Dream club factor could influence transfer

One factor that could work strongly in Arsenal’s favour is Hjulmand’s reported affection for the Gunners. Because Arsenal are viewed as his dream team, there is a growing belief that he could prioritise a move to the Emirates if negotiations progress.

Sporting are still expected to seek the best possible deal before allowing the midfielder to leave, but Arsenal may feel increasingly confident about their chances if they choose to intensify discussions in the coming weeks.

The Gunners are eager to continue improving their squad after winning the league title last term, and Hjulmand could emerge as one of their major midfield targets this summer.

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