Arsenal could sign this prolific Bundesliga hitman for just £17million as Havertz backup

One thing is certain: Kai Havertz, with 19 goals and assists in 17 club and international appearances as a striker, has become a very reliable No. 9.

If Edu and Arteta are wise, striking isn’t the position to spend all of their money on this summer. Havertz will spearhead Arsenal’s attack next summer, so if the club wants to sign someone, they should look for an inexpensive but high-quality No. 9 who can serve as his backup.

Looking at the transfer market, I believe Serhou Guirassy satisfies this condition. According to BILD, Arsenal is one of four clubs (Chelsea, Milan, and Borussia Dortmund) interested in signing the Stuttgart striker. The 28-year-old enjoyed a stellar league season, finishing with 30 goals and two assists in 30 games.

The Guinea international may reportedly leave the Bundesliga club for a “small price” of between £15 and £17 million, according to the release clause in his contract. If you need a low-cost, high-quality replacement for Havertz, Guirassy is the man.

I’m confident he’ll seize the opportunity to move to the Emirates Stadium and won’t mind sharing the workload in Arsenal’s attack with Havertz. Though, from a financial point of view, he’s the ideal Havertz backup, he’ll also add quality to this Arsenal team, in my opinion.

His aerial strength and ability to hold the ball make him a formidable attacking force. With high shooting accuracy and a propensity for being in the right position at the right time, he will undoubtedly add goals to the Arsenal club. Those who watched him last season reported that this season he improved on ball retention, dribbling, and pace, adding dynamism to his play.

He’s developing into a versatile danger, creating opportunities for himself and his teammates, which is why he was so successful last season. Guirassy, as a backup available for as little as £15 million, could be a shrewd signing. What do you think?

Darren N

