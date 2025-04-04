Arsenal could sign two top strikers in this summer transfer window

Arsenal are continuing their pursuit of a striker to bolster their attacking options, with Wolves’ Matheus Cunha emerging as one of their primary targets for the upcoming transfer window.

The Brazilian forward has been putting in the hard work to establish himself in the Premier League, despite playing for a team struggling near the bottom of the table. Cunha has shown his potential, and it has not gone unnoticed by top clubs. Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta, has expressed an interest in working with the Brazilian star, who could be a valuable addition to the squad next season.

While Cunha may not yet possess the same profile as other strikers such as Alexander Isak or Victor Osimhen, he is seen as a versatile and skilled forward capable of contributing significantly. He is adept at playing behind the main striker and could form an effective partnership with another forward, providing tactical flexibility for Arteta’s system.

The Brazilian has also made no secret of his desire to play for a larger club, and Arsenal are keen to secure his services ahead of their Premier League rivals, including Liverpool, who are also monitoring his situation.

Despite not being as well-known as some of the other targets in the market, Cunha’s abilities and potential make him a worthwhile addition to the Gunners’ roster. Football Insider reports that Arsenal believe Cunha is good enough to contribute to their squad and help improve their attacking depth next season. The club might pursue both Cunha and a higher-profile forward, ensuring they have the necessary firepower to compete at the top level.

Arsenal are not solely focused on Cunha, as they are also keen to bring in a second forward to provide additional depth and options in attack, most likely Viktor Gyokeres, who David Ornstein claims is close to a move to the Emirates.

The Gunners’ forward line has been mixed this season and Arteta is aware that having more options will be crucial for both competition and rotation, particularly with the demands of competing on multiple fronts.

