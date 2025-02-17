Arsenal could snap up Champions League-winning former Liverpool star on a free transfer

Although Arsenal clearly have no intention of signing a free agent at this stage, reports continue to link them with available options on the market.

The Gunners have lost key goalscorers, and given that they remain in the Premier League title race, there is always the possibility that they could be tempted into making a free signing. With a shortage of attacking options, speculation persists regarding whether they will turn to experienced players who are currently without a club.

Several well-known names are available for free this season, including Diego Costa, but the latest player to be linked with a move to the Emirates is Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian forward has been left out of Al Ahli’s squad for the season and is no longer registered to play league games for them.

There is a strong chance that his contract could be terminated, allowing him to seek a new club where he can continue his career. Firmino’s experience in the Premier League is well documented, and a report from Give Me Sport claims that Arsenal could make a move for him if he officially becomes a free agent.

For now, Arsenal are choosing to rely on their existing squad, but if they suffer another injury in attack, they may have no choice but to explore the free agency market. While Firmino’s name will attract attention, the reality is that his recent form does not make him an appealing solution.

Before leaving England, Firmino was already showing signs of decline, and his struggles in the Saudi Pro League have only reinforced the view that he is not the player he once was. Signing him at this stage would represent a significant gamble, and given Arsenal’s ambitions this season, they cannot afford to take unnecessary risks.

The club must continue to assess their current options carefully, but if they are forced into the market, they would be wise to look beyond Firmino for a more reliable solution. His past achievements in the Premier League are not enough to justify a move, particularly when his recent performances suggest he is far from his best.