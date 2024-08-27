Arsenal could snap up injury-prone striker as Nketiah’s replacement

Arsenal could make a late move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the closing days of the transfer window as they prepare to sell Eddie Nketiah.

Nketiah has attracted interest from several clubs during this transfer window, and Arsenal has been open to negotiating his departure.

The striker is now on the verge of joining Crystal Palace, who appear to have won the race for his signature.

Palace could offer Nketiah more regular playing time, but his exit would leave a significant gap in Arsenal’s squad.

With Gabriel Jesus currently sidelined due to injury, Nketiah’s departure would leave Kai Havertz as the club’s only striking option.

Arsenal is therefore exploring the possibility of bringing in a new forward before the transfer window closes. An exclusive report from Caught Offside suggests that they are eyeing Calvert-Lewin as a potential replacement.

The Everton striker is in the final year of his contract with the Toffees and has been linked with a move to Arsenal on several occasions in the past.

As one of the strikers who could be on the move in the coming hours, Calvert-Lewin could be brought in as additional cover for Havertz and Jesus at the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Calvert Lewin is not at a standard that we should sign him and he does not have the best of fitness records.

