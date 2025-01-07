Arsenal could snap up quality Serie A striker this month for a bargain

If the reports coming out of Italy are true about Dusan Vlahovic potentially leaving Juventus this winter, Arsenal should seriously consider making a move for him.

According to Football Italia, Juve might entertain offers for the Serbian striker despite his impressive form—12 goals in 23 games, which marks his best start to a league campaign. The speculation stems from Vlahovic reportedly struggling to fit into Thiago Motta’s system, which demands more involvement in build-up play.

There’s also talk that Juventus might want to replace Vlahovic with Joshua Zirkzee, a striker Motta worked with at Bologna, who is currently struggling at Manchester United. If Juve is open to offloading Vlahovic, any club in need of a prolific striker would be foolish not to explore this opportunity.

Let’s not forget that when Mikel Arteta was seeking his first striker for Arsenal, he identified Vlahovic as the perfect heir to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The then-Fiorentina star was viewed as the ideal hitman for Arteta’s system, but the move never materialised as Vlahovic opted to join Juventus instead.

Since his move to Turin, Vlahovic has performed admirably, delivering a steady stream of goals. However, Arsenal still needs a reliable goal scorer, someone capable of shouldering the goal-scoring burden in high-pressure situations. If the opportunity arises to recruit a top-tier striker, why wouldn’t we pursue it?

Vlahovic at 24 is undoubtedly more mature and experienced than he was during his Fiorentina days. He’s also likely wiser about his career choices and would surely relish the chance to play in the Premier League. If Juventus is willing to sell and the striker doesn’t feature prominently in Thiago Motta’s long-term plans, Arsenal could potentially secure him for a reasonable fee—a bargain for a player of his calibre.

While other options like Alexander Isak or Viktor Gyökeres exist, they are significantly more expensive, and Vlahovic arguably has a higher ceiling in terms of raw talent and proven quality.

Arsenal once believed Vlahovic was the “mercenary” their attack needed. Perhaps now is the time to reignite that interest and offer him a fresh start. With his physicality, goal-scoring instincts, and newfound maturity, Vlahovic could be the final piece in Arteta’s attacking puzzle.

The question is: can Arsenal move quickly enough to beat other suitors to his signature?

Daniel O