Arsenal could snap up Serie A striker in January because of his contract situation

Arsenal has maintained an interest in Dusan Vlahovic since 2021, and the Serbian striker could still end up joining the club.

The Gunners attempted to sign him in the summer of 2022, but when Juventus intensified their pursuit earlier that year, Arsenal matched their efforts. Ultimately, Vlahovic had to choose between the two clubs and opted to join Juventus instead of moving to the Emirates.

However, Arsenal has yet to secure a top striker and continues to monitor Vlahovic’s situation, which could prove advantageous in the upcoming January transfer window.

The striker is currently at a contract impasse with Juventus, who can no longer afford the €12 million salary package they initially agreed upon. While Juve is keen for Vlahovic to extend his contract at a reduced salary over a longer term, his representatives have not agreed to these terms.

At present, Vlahovic’s camp is unwilling to accept a wage reduction, which may force Juventus to consider selling him.

According to a report by Calciomercato, offloading Vlahovic is indeed an option, and Arsenal is keeping a close eye on the situation. The Gunners could even make a move for his signature in January.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic remains a top striker, but it is often not best to push for a player who initially rejects you.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…