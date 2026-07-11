Arsenal could spend as much as £250 million this summer 

Despite spending heavily on players such as Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze a year ago, Arsenal could invest as much as £250 million during this summer’s transfer window as they pursue their leading targets.

The Gunners significantly strengthened their squad in the previous transfer window, and that investment proved worthwhile as they went on to win the Premier League title and reach the Champions League final.

Following that success, Arsenal are looking to build an even stronger squad ahead of the new season. The calibre of players they are targeting suggests the club are prepared to spend substantial sums on a smaller number of high-quality additions.

Arsenal prepare for major investment

Arsenal are interested in signing Bruno Guimaraes, Morgan Rogers and Bradley Barcola, with at least two of those players expected to command transfer fees of around £100 million each.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are prepared to spend at least £250 million if everything goes according to plan and they secure the main transfer targets they have identified in recent months.

Such an outlay would represent another significant statement of intent from the club as they seek to remain among the strongest teams in both the Premier League and European football.

Gunners continue ambitious plans

Arsenal are believed to be in a strong financial position and are prepared to make another major investment if it helps maintain their position at the top of the domestic and European game.

The club are already holding discussions aimed at completing deals for several of their preferred targets. Those negotiations are expected to continue over the coming weeks as Arsenal work to strengthen the squad.

If successful, the Gunners could complete another transfer window that reshapes their team ahead of the new campaign. Their focus remains on adding players capable of making an immediate impact while improving the overall quality of the squad.

Should the reported plans be realised, Arsenal would once again demonstrate their willingness to invest heavily in pursuit of continued success. The remainder of the transfer window will determine whether they can secure the players they have prioritised and complete another ambitious recruitment drive.

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