Arsenal could step up their interest in exciting Juventus youngster

Arsenal could step up its interest in Kenan Yildiz, the exciting Juventus youngster, as the club continues its preparations for a crucial summer transfer window. With several areas in need of reinforcement, the Gunners are being linked to a host of players across Europe. While such reports have left some fans questioning the validity of these rumours, it is evident that Arsenal are determined to strengthen their squad.

The Gunners’ interest in Yildiz is a sign of their intention to invest not only in experienced talent but also in promising youth. The Turkish international has enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2025 and remains one of the most highly regarded young players on the continent. Despite his inexperience, he is seen as a potential long-term asset who could thrive in the Premier League environment.

Arsenal’s Transfer Strategy Shifts Toward Youth

Arsenal’s approach in recent years has been a mix of developing young stars while adding key experienced players to support their push for trophies. The possible pursuit of Yildiz is consistent with this strategy. The teenager has been one of Juventus’ standout young performers, but with the club having secured Champions League qualification, they are under no pressure to sell.

Nonetheless, in football, every player has a price. As cited by Turkish-Football, Arsenal believe Yildiz is a player who can deliver for them, and they are reportedly prepared to make an approach to test Juventus’ willingness to negotiate.

Striker Priority Still Unchanged

Despite the strong interest in Yildiz, the immediate priority for Arsenal remains clear. The club urgently needs to sign a striker who can lead the line and provide consistent goals. The lack of cutting edge in front of goal was evident last season, and until that issue is resolved, it is unlikely that secondary signings will be prioritised.

Yildiz’s ability and potential make him an attractive option, but any move would require a significant investment. While his talent is promising, he would not come cheap, and Juventus will not make it easy for any club to sign one of their brightest prospects.

