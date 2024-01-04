Arsenal could step up their pursuit of La Liga midfielder this month

Arsenal continues to express interest in signing Martin Zubimendi and is reportedly considering approaching Real Sociedad during the current transfer window.

The Spanish midfielder has been a key player for the La Liga club, contributing to their exciting performances this season. Arsenal’s interest in Zubimendi dates back to last season, during which his standout performances helped Real Sociedad qualify for the Champions League.

Zubimendi has maintained his fine form in the current campaign, keeping the Gunners interested in securing his signature. A report from The Sun suggests that Mikel Arteta’s side may accelerate their pursuit of the midfielder and make an approach in the ongoing transfer window.

With Mohamed Elneny participating in the AFCON and Thomas Partey sidelined due to injury, the potential signing of Zubimendi could be crucial for Arsenal to bolster their midfield options. Arsenal may test Real Sociedad’s resolve in the transfer market as they seek to reinforce their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have followed Zubimendi for several months, and he keeps delivering fine performances every time he steps on the pitch.

Mikel Arteta knows a good player when he sees one, and if he believes the Spaniard is good enough for his team, we expect the board to back him and sign the midfielder.

It will be interesting to see if we can offer enough money to tempt him and his club in January.

