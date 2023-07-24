Arsenal could still add £34million defender to their squad this summer

Arsenal has indeed made significant improvements to their midfield and defence during this transfer window, giving them a strong squad for the upcoming season. The addition of Jurrien Timber from Ajax has further strengthened their defensive options, providing them with valuable depth in that position.
Despite the positive moves in the transfer market, Arsenal is reportedly not done yet. According to The Sun, the Gunners are among the clubs interested in signing Axel Disasi from AS Monaco. The French centre-back has caught the attention of several top clubs in England due to his impressive performances, and Arsenal is keen to secure his services.
The report states that Manchester United and Chelsea are also in the race for Disasi’s signature, setting the stage for a competitive battle among some of England’s top clubs. AS Monaco’s valuation of Disasi is said to be around £34 million, making him a highly sought-after prospect in the transfer market.
With the transfer window open for at least one full month, there is ample time for potential developments and negotiations to unfold. The competition to sign Disasi is likely to be intense, but Arsenal’s interest indicates their ambition to further strengthen their squad and compete at the highest level in the upcoming season. However, until the transfer window closes, the situation remains fluid, and anything can happen in the pursuit of the talented French defender.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We seem to have done a terrific job in strengthening our defence so far, but the best clubs always have room for improvement.
If Disasi will improve the group, we should add him to it and offload the likes of Rob Holding and Jakub Kiwior.
What does Arsenal need a defender for, when they don’t have a striker. There’s not a single striker worth mentioning in the team and Edu is busy accumulating defenders and midfielders? What’s going on at Arsenal? We have attackers, but no strikers🤯
A word on Kiwior; what would be the logic behind getting rid of him before we play him. The guy has barely worn the Arsenal jersey, and someone talks about letting him go? We’re still paying Soares, Tavares, Elneny, Smith-Rowe and Holding and somehow feel Kiwior has to go??
Would Arsenal need to do a new centreback signing this summer? As they already have 4 top quality cxentrehalves ibm their ranks in the Gunners of: Saliba, Magalhaes, Kiwior and Trusty. The latter who I think and want Arteta to keeper next season’s campaign . As a suitable replacement to Rob Holding who looks seemingly could be moved on this summer. I think with my above named 4 centreback that includes Trusty. If Arteta keeps those 4, his team cxentrehalves for next season is sorted..
Arsenal’s current reconstructed defence: GKs: Ramsdale, Turner & Hein.
RBs: White & Timber.
CBs: Saliba, Magalhaes, Kiwior & Trusty.
LBs: Zinchenko & Tierney.
Roving defender: Tomiyansu.
Those are 12 Arsenal Arsenal’s defence personnel. Which to me looks to be sorted for the upcoming new season.. But to Arteta, I wouldn’t know.