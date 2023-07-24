Arsenal could still add £34million defender to their squad this summer

Arsenal has indeed made significant improvements to their midfield and defence during this transfer window, giving them a strong squad for the upcoming season. The addition of Jurrien Timber from Ajax has further strengthened their defensive options, providing them with valuable depth in that position.

Despite the positive moves in the transfer market, Arsenal is reportedly not done yet. According to The Sun, the Gunners are among the clubs interested in signing Axel Disasi from AS Monaco. The French centre-back has caught the attention of several top clubs in England due to his impressive performances, and Arsenal is keen to secure his services.

The report states that Manchester United and Chelsea are also in the race for Disasi’s signature, setting the stage for a competitive battle among some of England’s top clubs. AS Monaco’s valuation of Disasi is said to be around £34 million, making him a highly sought-after prospect in the transfer market.

With the transfer window open for at least one full month, there is ample time for potential developments and negotiations to unfold. The competition to sign Disasi is likely to be intense, but Arsenal’s interest indicates their ambition to further strengthen their squad and compete at the highest level in the upcoming season. However, until the transfer window closes, the situation remains fluid, and anything can happen in the pursuit of the talented French defender.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We seem to have done a terrific job in strengthening our defence so far, but the best clubs always have room for improvement.

If Disasi will improve the group, we should add him to it and offload the likes of Rob Holding and Jakub Kiwior.