Arsenal could still hijack AC Milan’s move for Joshua Zirkzee

This summer, Arsenal can make the easiest and most financially enticing striker swoop by signing Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutch striking sensation has sparked widespread curiosity about his contributions to Bologna’s revival in Serie A.

Out of nowhere, the Italian side found the confidence to compete with the Italian giants for the top spot in the Serie A standings. Most Bologna players stood out, but one in particular shone through. Zirkzee.

He is not a prolific goal scorer yet, but he demonstrated his promise with 11 goals and four assists in 34 appearances. Even so, the 23-year-old possesses all of the qualities of a premier attacker. He facilitates build-up play to escape inundated areas, drops deep to aid the team avoid the press, and possesses outstanding spatial awareness.

He is a creator, with a physical presence at 6 feet 4 inches tall, outstanding ball-striking and dribbling skills, and the ability to take on defenders. For sure, he has the fundamentals to compete with the best strikers, which is why many believe he will be moving this summer.

According to HITC, AC Milan wants to add him to their squad this summer. They want him to sign, but they are struggling to meet the deal’s financial requirements.

The Dutchman’s entourage is reportedly in contact with Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United while Juve attempts to persuade him to stay in Italy. The three Premier League sides reportedly advised him to exercise patience until the release clause in his contract kicks in on July 1st. AC Milan is anxious to beat the three to this deal, but time is running short.

After missing out on Benjamin Sesko Even if Arsenal have told the Serie A striker to wait, they may need to do their due diligence. They must convince him that they are his best choice for the next stage in his career. Zirkzee at £34 million is too tempting to pass up, don’t you think?

