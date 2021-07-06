Arsenal could still miss out on signing primary target to Chelsea reckons pundit

Noel Whelan insists that Ben White will choose to go to Chelsea if the Blues become serious about their interest in his signature.

The Englishman is the subject of transfer interest from Arsenal who have reportedly been negotiating his transfer with Brighton.

After losing David Luiz this summer, the Gunners are looking to sign White as a quality long-term leader of their defence.

Football Insider reported earlier that Arsenal is confident about completing the move for the former Leeds United loanee after Euro 2020.

But Duncan Castles, speaking on The Transfer Window podcast said Chelsea has become interested in a move for him.

The Blues have just won the Champions League and look well placed to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Arsenal, on the other hand, finished outside the European places last season and would look to have a better-placed finish next season.

Former Leeds striker, Whelan is convinced that White will choose to move to Stamford Bridge if he had the chance.

He told Football Insider: “If you give Ben White the option of Arsenal or Chelsea right now, he is going to choose Chelsea because they are playing Champions League football.

“They are the Champions League winners and a club going from strength to strength under Thomas Tuchel. The squad is superior and they are in the Champions League. Right now, Chelsea are ahead in every aspect.

“As a player you have to look at where you would be more successful. Chelsea are one of the top clubs in Europe right now so given the choice, I’m sure White would rather go to Chelsea.”