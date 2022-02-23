Arsenal could suffer if Barcelona turns attention to their Plan B

Arsenal has had a long-standing interest in Alexander Isak, according to Sun Sports.

The Swede is one of the finest young strikers in Europe, and he might do a great job for the Gunners at the Emirates.

Arsenal faces a striker shortage at the end of this season if Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah expectedly leave the club.

They have already lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and will be left with almost no recognisable number 9.

The club will back Arteta to bring some fresh faces into that position, and Isak should be one of them.

However, they could miss out on signing him to Barcelona, according to Sport.

The Spanish media outlet claims the striker is on the radar of the Catalans as a Plan B.

Their first plan is to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland. However, if a move for him breaks down, they will turn to Isak.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Isak has been a decent striker in Europe over the last few seasons, and he can develop even further at the Emirates.

The Swede has been on our radar for a long time. It would hurt if we lose him to another club.

It is uncertain that we would move for him ahead of our other options, but we need to act fast if he becomes our primary target.