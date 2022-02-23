Arsenal could suffer if Barcelona turns attention to their Plan B

Arsenal has had a long-standing interest in Alexander Isak, according to Sun Sports.
The Swede is one of the finest young strikers in Europe, and he might do a great job for the Gunners at the Emirates.
Arsenal faces a striker shortage at the end of this season if Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah expectedly leave the club.
They have already lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and will be left with almost no recognisable number 9.
The club will back Arteta to bring some fresh faces into that position, and Isak should be one of them.
However, they could miss out on signing him to Barcelona, according to Sport.
The Spanish media outlet claims the striker is on the radar of the Catalans as a Plan B.
Their first plan is to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland. However, if a move for him breaks down, they will turn to Isak.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Isak has been a decent striker in Europe over the last few seasons, and he can develop even further at the Emirates.
The Swede has been on our radar for a long time. It would hurt if we lose him to another club.
It is uncertain that we would move for him ahead of our other options, but we need to act fast if he becomes our primary target.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
4 goals and 1 assist in 20 La Liga games
Arteta should never go near Isak, he’s not the kind of CF we need,
Vlahovic would have been awesome, we can go for Gianluca Scamacca, well I trust Arteta’s judgement.
not sure we will rue the day we missed out on Isak, should that end up being the case, but the manner in which we publicly faltered when it came to our failed attempt to acquire Vlahovic will almost assuredly negatively impact our ability to sign young players of the highest quality moving forward
unless we uncover such players ourselves, it appears as if we’re now seen as a stepping stone club and not as a logical step up for those looking to make a name for themselves on the “big” stage…as such, we will have to either scour secondary European Leagues for those who haven’t garnered the interest of those who are now considered to be “big” clubs, like a Dortmund or a Salzburg, or pay over the number, at least from a wage perspective, for more established Strikers, who will see us as little more than a “sugar daddy” option
we just don’t seem to have the capacity to turn heads anymore, which is a difficult pill to swallow, especially considering the fact that our current “process” desperately requires us to have someone who can pot 20 in his sleep in order to compete with the best and brightest…that said, I’m just not sure, minus Haaland, if any one individual we’ve discussed on here has the requisite qualities to take this club forward, which means we might need to acquire multiple options, like a David and a DCL, but I doubt that this would be a financially feasible option without making considerable sacrifices in other areas of import