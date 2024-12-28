Osimhen celebrating a goal
Arsenal could surprise us with a big-money move in January

Arsenal could have one big surprise in the works ahead of the January transfer window, with fans hoping the club improves its squad to make a serious push for the Premier League title. The Gunners are currently behind Liverpool, who appear to be on an unstoppable run, making the title race difficult for Mikel Arteta’s side. However, there is optimism among the fanbase that Arsenal could strengthen their team in the coming month.

One area where Arsenal has struggled this season is in the striker position. The club has lacked a top-tier forward for some time, and despite attempts in previous transfer windows, this issue has not been fully addressed. While many fans expect Arsenal to revisit their search for a striker in the summer, there is now a possibility that they could act sooner, with a big-name addition in January.

According to a report from Football Insider, Arsenal could make a move for Victor Osimhen, who has been impressing on loan at Galatasaray this season. The Nigerian striker has been in top form, and it seems several top European clubs are keen on securing his services permanently. Arsenal is one of the teams reportedly monitoring Osimhen’s situation, and they could look to bring him in as a key addition for the second half of the season.

Osimhen v Spurs
Osimhen’s proven ability as one of the world’s best strikers makes him an ideal target for Arsenal. His performances at Galatasaray have highlighted his clinical nature in front of goal, and his physicality and pace could be exactly what Arteta needs to bolster the attacking options. If Arsenal can secure his signature in January, it would be a huge boost to their title challenge, providing the squad with the kind of striker they have been missing.

Including Osimhen in their ranks for the second half of the season would give Arsenal a stronger edge in their bid for the Premier League title. His arrival could provide the firepower needed to close the gap between them and Liverpool, and with the competition in the league heating up, securing a player of his calibre could be just the lift Arsenal needs to strengthen their title aspirations.

